25 aprile: a Roma il corteo Anpi per la pace e l’amicizia tra i popoli – VIDEO e FOTOGALLERY

Il corteo - sulle note di "Bella Ciao" - è partito da Largo Bompiani e ha raggiunto Porta San Paolo

Con in testa lo striscione dell'Anpi "I partigiani" ha sfilato per le via del Municipio Roma VIII il corteo promosso dall'Associazione nazionale partigiani italiani per il 77° anniversario della Liberazione.
di Sara Guardo
26 Aprile 2022 ore 09:07
Share on LinkedInShare on WhatsApp

 

Con in testa lo striscione dell’Anpi “I partigiani” ieri ha sfilato per le via del municipio Roma VIII il corteo promosso dall’Associazione nazionale partigiani italiani (Anpi) per il 77° anniversario della Liberazione.

Il corteo – sulle note di “Bella Ciao” – è partito da Largo Bompiani e ha raggiunto Porta San Paolo. Una manifestazione, come si legge nel comunicato rilasciato dagli organizzatori, che sia “per la pace e l’amicizia tra i popoli contro ogni guerra e contro ogni fascismo”. Con l’Anpi anche la Rete Roma Sud e il Comitato Madri per Roma città Aperta.

Sono oltre 3mila le persone che hanno aderito alla manifestazione. Molti gli interventi che si sono alternati sul palco allestito per l’occasione. Tra i presenti l’assessore alla Cultura di Roma Capitale, Miguel Gotor, e l’assessore alla Sanità della Regione Lazio, Alessio D’Amato e il presidente dell’Anpi Roma e Lazio, Fabrizio De Sanctis.

Ti potrebbero interessare
25 aprile: Cuppi, siamo con l’Anpi contro attacchi strumentali
Redazione
Anpi nella bufera: dalle posizioni sulla guerra in Ucraina agli errori nel manifesto per il 25 aprile
Mca
Piazza Hitler a Roma Ostiense: Anpi, incriminare Santucci per apologia fascismo
Redazione
Morta presidente dell’Anpi Carla Nespolo
Redazione
© 2Media Srls - 2media@pec.it
Il Sito è iscritto nel Registro della Stampa del Tribunale di Roma n.10/2014 del 13/02/2014
Radio Colonna