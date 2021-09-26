GRA, gravissimo incidente all’altezza di Settebagni

Ci sarebbero diversi feriti

(immagine di repertorio)
di Redazione
26 Settembre 2021 ore 19:35
Share on LinkedInShare on WhatsApp

Un gravissimo incidente è stato segnalato sulla A1 Diramazione Roma Nord all’altezza di Settebagni.

Lo riporta il sito di Leggo che parla di diversi feriti tra gli automobilisti.

Ti potrebbero interessare
Fiamme nei pressi del Gra di Roma, vigili al lavoro
Redazione
Scuola: Crisanti, i pendolari sono a rischio “gravissimo”
Redazione
© 2Media Srls - 2media@pec.it
Il Sito è iscritto nel Registro della Stampa del Tribunale di Roma n.10/2014 del 13/02/2014
Radio Colonna