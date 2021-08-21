Guasto tecnico a stazione Alessandrino, sospesa intera tratta metro C

E' quanto rende noto, in un tweet, InfoAtac. 

di Redazione
21 Agosto 2021 ore 09:11
A causa di un guasto tecnico alla stazione Alessandrino la circolazione sulla metro C e’ sospesa sull’intera tratta.

