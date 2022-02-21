Ti potrebbero interessare
Metro A, chiusa stazione Vittorio Emanuele
Redazione
Metro B, chiusa per guasto tecnico la stazione Libia
Redazione
Metro A, chiusa stazione Cipro per maltempo
Redazione
Roma, chiusa stazione Castro Pretorio metro B per lavori
Redazione
© 2Media Srls - 2media@pec.it
Il Sito è iscritto nel Registro della Stampa del Tribunale di Roma n.10/2014 del 13/02/2014
Radio Colonna