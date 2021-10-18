Porto di Trieste: sgombero dei manifestanti no green pass, la polizia aziona gli idranti – VIDEOGALLERY

Da oltre un’ora è in corso lo sgombero da parte degli agenti di polizia del presidio di manifestanti “No green pass”, che sta occupando il varco 4 del Porto di Trieste. I manifestanti li attendevano seduti dall’altro lato del varco lungo la strada, seduti a terra intonando: “La gente come noi non molla mai” e “Libertà”. La zona è stata sgomberata con i manifestanti che ora si trovano nel parcheggio dove prosegue il sit-in.
Ci sono stati momenti di tensione quando la polizia, per far arretrare i manifestanti, ha usato gli scudi e gli idranti. Ci sono alcuni fermati. Almeno due lavoratori ha accusato un lieve malore.
The police is removing protesters by force. They are using hydrants on peaceful protesters #Italy #trieste yet more people are coming https://t.co/AFyJhKFIjU
— Trinity (@Trinity73599448) October 18, 2021
Dictator Draghi uses large amounts of tear gas against peaceful dockers and protesters against the health pass outside #Trieste port, causing coughing and severe pulmonary issues "in the COVID pandemic".
Is this madness supposed to be done for health's sake?#Italy #dictatorship https://t.co/XICxzIARdz
— 🧱#Cyb3rP0lyg9n 9 luglio / 21 🇸🇪🌈 (@WCostituzione) October 18, 2021
Fascist police attack peaceful protesters at #NoGreenPass protest in the port of #Trieste, #Italy 18/10/2021#PandemieEnde #greenpass #liberta #gilofarim #VaccineMandates #NoVaccinePassports #reicheltpic.twitter.com/193Skfa13z
— Truth Seeker (@C48H74O14) October 18, 2021