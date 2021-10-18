Porto di Trieste: sgombero dei manifestanti no green pass, la polizia aziona gli idranti – VIDEOGALLERY

Ci sono alcuni fermati. Almeno due lavoratori ha accusato un lieve malore

Da oltre un’ora è in corso lo sgombero da parte degli agenti di polizia del presidio di manifestanti “No green pass”, che sta occupando il varco 4 del Porto di Trieste. I manifestanti li attendevano seduti dall’altro lato del varco lungo la strada, seduti a terra intonando: “La gente come noi non molla mai” e “Libertà”. La zona è stata sgomberata con i manifestanti che ora si trovano nel parcheggio dove prosegue il sit-in.

Ci sono stati momenti di tensione quando la polizia, per far arretrare i manifestanti, ha usato gli scudi e gli idranti. Ci sono alcuni fermati. Almeno due lavoratori ha accusato un lieve malore.

width="560" height="314" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

The police is removing protesters by force. They are using hydrants on peaceful protesters #Italy #trieste yet more people are coming https://t.co/AFyJhKFIjU — Trinity (@Trinity73599448) October 18, 2021