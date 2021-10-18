Porto di Trieste: sgombero dei manifestanti no green pass, la polizia aziona gli idranti – VIDEOGALLERY

Ci sono alcuni fermati. Almeno due lavoratori ha accusato un lieve malore

credit: Lucia Grimaldi
di Redazione
18 Ottobre 2021 ore 11:13
Share on LinkedInShare on WhatsApp

Da oltre un’ora è in corso lo sgombero da parte degli agenti di polizia del presidio di manifestanti “No green pass”, che sta occupando il varco 4 del Porto di Trieste. I manifestanti li attendevano seduti dall’altro lato del varco lungo la strada, seduti a terra intonando: “La gente come noi non molla mai” e “Libertà”. La zona è stata sgomberata con i manifestanti che ora si trovano nel parcheggio dove prosegue il sit-in.

Ci sono stati momenti di tensione quando la polizia, per far arretrare i manifestanti, ha usato gli scudi e gli idranti. Ci sono alcuni fermati. Almeno due lavoratori ha accusato un lieve malore.

 

 

 

 

Approfondimento nel dossier

Ti potrebbero interessare
Green pass: in 5mila davanti al porto di Trieste, a Genova bloccate le merci
Redazione
Green pass: portuali Trieste, venerdì blocco anche di altri porti
Redazione
Tevere: centinaia di pesci morti tra ponte Regina Margherita e ponte Marconi – VIDEOGALLERY
Monica Caboi
Picco contagi nel quartiere Trieste
Redazione
© 2Media Srls - 2media@pec.it
Il Sito è iscritto nel Registro della Stampa del Tribunale di Roma n.10/2014 del 13/02/2014
Radio Colonna