Ti potrebbero interessare
Roma: guasto tecnico su linea metro B/B1, circolazione interrotta
Redazione
Metro B: persona investita a Circo Massimo, stop alla circolazione
Mca
Metro B/B1: circolazione rallentata
Redazione
Scale mobili fuori uso e linea interrotta: giornata da incubo per la Metro A
Giacomo Di Stefano
© 2Media Srls - 2media@pec.it
Il Sito è iscritto nel Registro della Stampa del Tribunale di Roma n.10/2014 del 13/02/2014
Radio Colonna