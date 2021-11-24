Voragine al Pigneto, nessun pericolo per le palazzine circostanti – VIDEO e FOTOGALLERY

Profonda tre metri - e non sei come inizialmente stimato- dai rilievi non risultano perdite d'acqua all'interno della frana

Via Guglielmo Albimonte, in zona Pigneto, a Roma, chiusa al traffico dopo che questo pomeriggio si è aperta una voragine di circa 3 metri di profondità.

Una nuova voragine si è aperta a Roma in via Guglielmo Albimonte, in zona Pigneto. Il cedimento del manto stradale ha aperto una buca di circa tre metri di profondità – non sei come inizialmente stimato – in prossimità delle auto in sosta, che sono state rimosse.

Dai primi rilievi effettuati dai vigili del fuoco non risultano perdite d’acqua all’interno della frana, quindi non ci sarebbero pericoli per le palazzine circostanti. I vigili urbani, quindi, hanno transennato solo la via interessata, chiudendola al traffico. Non si conoscono ancora le cause che hanno portato al cedimento.