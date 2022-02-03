L’omaggio di Harry Greb a Monica Vitti: un murale in centro a Roma – VIDEO e FOTOGALLERY

È stata ritratta dall'artista di strada in via del Vantaggio, con il David di Donatello tra le mani. Nel video - ad accompagnare le immagini - la voce di Mina in "Grande grande grande"

Il murale omaggio a Monica Vitti realizzato a Roma dall'artista di strada Harry Greb
di Monica Caboi
03 Febbraio 2022 ore 10:06
Spunta in pieno centro a Roma l’omaggio di Harry Greb a Monica Vitti, morta ieri all’età di 90 anni. L’indimenticabile attrice è stata ritratta in un murale in via del Vantaggio mentre ha tra le mani un David di Donatello, l’ambita statuetta che premia le eccellenze del cinema italiano.

È lo stesso artista a mostrare in un video il murale che ritrae l’attrice, accompagnano le immagini con la musica e la voce di un’altra grande artista italiana, Mina, che canta “Grande grande grande”.

