L’omaggio di Harry Greb a Monica Vitti: un murale in centro a Roma – VIDEO e FOTOGALLERY

È stata ritratta dall'artista di strada in via del Vantaggio, con il David di Donatello tra le mani. Nel video - ad accompagnare le immagini - la voce di Mina in "Grande grande grande"

Il murale omaggio a Monica Vitti realizzato a Roma dall'artista di strada Harry Greb